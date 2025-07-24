Lincluden Management Ltd. Purchases 11,708 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LM Asset IM Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,806,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,866,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,293,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,608,000 after purchasing an additional 921,230 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 76.9% during the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 295,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 731,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 269,692 shares in the last quarter. 31.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $8.40. The company had a trading volume of 122,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,423. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $10.85.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Free Report ) (TSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $395.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.00 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently -237.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VET shares. Desjardins upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Vermilion Energy Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

