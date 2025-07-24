Lincluden Management Ltd. Buys 9,821 Shares of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 9,821 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Gentex by 1,471.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Gentex by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Gentex by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Gentex by 208.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Gentex by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $25.00 price objective on Gentex in a research report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Baird R W downgraded Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Gentex from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Gentex from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.28.

Gentex Stock Performance

NASDAQ GNTX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.69. 532,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,272,645. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day moving average is $23.54. Gentex Corporation has a twelve month low of $20.28 and a twelve month high of $33.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $576.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

Gentex declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 16th that permits the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

In other news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $86,082.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,824.93. This trade represents a 38.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

