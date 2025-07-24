Lincluden Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in CGI Group were worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIB. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of CGI Group by 9,881.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in CGI Group by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CGI Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CGI Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in CGI Group by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,261,000 after purchasing an additional 76,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIB traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.01. 24,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CGI Group, Inc. has a one year low of $92.85 and a one year high of $122.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.87.

CGI Group ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. CGI Group had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CGI Group, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1086 per share. This is a boost from CGI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. CGI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.83%.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of CGI Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CGI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.75.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

