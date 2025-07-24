Lifeworks Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,558 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $589,826.52. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,591.22. The trade was a 19.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Pentair from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pentair from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pentair from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.21.

PNR stock opened at $103.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.43. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $74.25 and a 1 year high of $110.71.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

