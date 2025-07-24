Lifeworks Advisors LLC Purchases 1,445 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 8,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.2%

TXN opened at $186.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.41 and its 200-day moving average is $185.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 103.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. Arete initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded Texas Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

