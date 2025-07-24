Lifeworks Advisors LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,379 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,660,000 after purchasing an additional 99,910 shares during the last quarter. Uptown Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Uptown Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $98.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.51. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.65 and a 52 week high of $98.25.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.