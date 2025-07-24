Lido wstETH Price Hits $4,378.86 on Top Exchanges (WSTETH)

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Lido wstETH has a total market capitalization of $14.81 billion and $16.67 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido wstETH token can currently be bought for $4,378.86 or 0.03712933 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lido wstETH has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lido wstETH Token Profile

Lido wstETH’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 3,382,745 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido wstETH is www.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido wstETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido’s wstETH is a wrapped, non-rebasing version of staked Ether (stETH), designed to maintain a constant balance while its value appreciates to reflect staking rewards. This structure enhances compatibility with DeFi protocols and supports cross-chain integrations.”

