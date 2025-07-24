LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Sold by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lessened its holdings in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of LexinFintech by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000.

LexinFintech Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of LexinFintech stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,335,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,383,943. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.41. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average is $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $427.76 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.52%.

LexinFintech announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of LexinFintech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

