Legato Capital Management LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $379,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2,964.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 108,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,841,000 after buying an additional 105,106 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $10,333,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $232,244.35. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,470.22. The trade was a 44.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $108.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.59 and its 200 day moving average is $104.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $111.00.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.8925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 69.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank set a $115.00 price objective on WEC Energy Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WEC

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.