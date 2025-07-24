Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 24,028 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Legato Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,028 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Extreme Networks worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $17.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.56, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average is $15.45. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $284.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raj Khanna sold 7,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $137,135.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 233,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,242. This represents a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $650,552.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,541,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,066,745.22. This trade represents a 2.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,450 shares of company stock worth $1,313,523. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

