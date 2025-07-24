Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 239 Shares of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC)

Legato Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,310 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,697,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,183 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 25,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,471,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $112.00 price objective on Performance Food Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.31.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $99.52 on Thursday. Performance Food Group Company has a 12-month low of $63.24 and a 12-month high of $101.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.07). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 2,404 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $216,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 51,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,621,500. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Erika T. Davis sold 8,200 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $735,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 46,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,897.84. This represents a 14.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,172 shares of company stock worth $7,534,748. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

