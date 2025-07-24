Legato Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 833.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Michael L. Goldstone sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $234,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,771. The trade was a 26.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jason Wilder sold 748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $41,947.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 84,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,405.76. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,731 shares of company stock valued at $303,634 over the last 90 days. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RUSHA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Rush Enterprises Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of RUSHA opened at $53.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $65.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

