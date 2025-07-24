Legato Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Legato Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,084 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AvePoint were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVPT. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the first quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in AvePoint in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AvePoint in the first quarter worth about $100,000. 44.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvePoint Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVPT opened at $18.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.45 and a beta of 1.33. AvePoint, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVPT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AvePoint from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AvePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $638,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,225,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,339,825.89. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeff Epstein sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $9,385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,157,891 shares in the company, valued at $21,733,614.07. This represents a 30.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 570,000 shares of company stock worth $10,659,700. Corporate insiders own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

Featured Stories

