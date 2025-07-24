Legato Capital Management LLC Has $991,000 Position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Legato Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Arlo Technologies worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARLO. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,537,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,773,000 after purchasing an additional 790,549 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,586,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,474,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,503,000 after buying an additional 409,489 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,050,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 875,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,802,000 after buying an additional 318,501 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Monday, June 9th.

Arlo Technologies Trading Up 3.5%

NYSE ARLO opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.20 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.62. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $17.98.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $119.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.35 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 21,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $221,575.79. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 656,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,810,860.45. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 92,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $1,583,880.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 923,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,856,958.59. This trade represents a 9.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,589,447 shares of company stock worth $25,137,645. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

