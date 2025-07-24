Legato Capital Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,370 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1,264.7% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $150.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $141.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $158.00 price target on Wintrust Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.69.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $135.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.82. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $89.10 and a 1 year high of $142.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.21 and its 200 day moving average is $120.25.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $670.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.43 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.