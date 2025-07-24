Legato Capital Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS)

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UL Solutions were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ULS. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in UL Solutions by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in UL Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $723,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UL Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $451,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of UL Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,010,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UL Solutions by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 53,195 shares during the last quarter.

ULS stock opened at $70.29 on Thursday. UL Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $73.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.77.

UL Solutions ( NYSE:ULS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.19 million. UL Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. UL Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.14%.

In related news, EVP Alberto Uggetti sold 1,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $137,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,285 shares in the company, valued at $649,950. This trade represents a 17.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gitte Schjotz sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $472,080.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 46,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,194.16. This trade represents a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ULS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on UL Solutions from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up previously from $60.50) on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.43.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

