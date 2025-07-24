Legato Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Legato Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 32,393 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the fourth quarter valued at $3,955,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,451,000 after purchasing an additional 277,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on KNSA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Price Performance

Shares of KNSA opened at $27.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.48 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.59. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $30.69.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $137.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

In related news, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 15,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $437,316.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 32,546 shares in the company, valued at $935,697.50. This represents a 31.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry D. Quart sold 12,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $374,891.04. Following the sale, the director owned 12,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,272.94. This represents a 49.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 429,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,027,601. Corporate insiders own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

