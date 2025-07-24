Legato Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Legato Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SkyWest by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 543,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,371,000 after buying an additional 21,637 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in SkyWest by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 525,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,641,000 after acquiring an additional 192,543 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in SkyWest by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 51,607 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SkyWest by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 415,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,584,000 after purchasing an additional 57,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SkyWest by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,984,000 after purchasing an additional 128,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $113.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.61 and a 1-year high of $135.57.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.38. SkyWest had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $948.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

SkyWest declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $1,515,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 119,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,063,404.32. This represents a 11.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $1,763,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 131,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,612,311.25. This trade represents a 11.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $4,994,520. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SKYW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of SkyWest from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of SkyWest from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

