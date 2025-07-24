Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 26,511 The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Cheesecake Factory as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth $56,288,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 64.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,766,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,940,000 after buying an additional 689,784 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth $21,827,000. JCP Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 667,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,652,000 after buying an additional 430,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 382,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,140,000 after buying an additional 291,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 42,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $2,402,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,168. This represents a 51.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Carango sold 50,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $2,783,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,062.88. This trade represents a 70.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,000 shares of company stock worth $7,456,992 over the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $68.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $69.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 46.06% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $927.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAKE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price target on Cheesecake Factory and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

