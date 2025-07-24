Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF (NASDAQ:KQQQ) Plans $0.20 Dividend

Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF (NASDAQ:KQQQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, July 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd.

Shares of Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF stock opened at $27.39 on Thursday. Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF has a 12 month low of $19.72 and a 12 month high of $28.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 million and a P/E ratio of 31.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.34.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF (NASDAQ:KQQQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF (KQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund aims to actively generate income and pursue capital appreciation from a concentrated portfolio of large-cap technology stocks or derivatives, globally. The shift in underlying assets is determined by the advisers outlook for growth and momentum KQQQ was launched on Jul 22, 2024 and is issued by Kurv.

