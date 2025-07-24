Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 10,400 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 957,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accuray were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accuray by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 46,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 23,808 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Accuray by 482.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 201,037 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accuray by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 3,824,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 472,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accuray by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Accuray alerts:

Accuray Stock Performance

Shares of ARAY stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73. Accuray Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $2.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Accuray ( NASDAQ:ARAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $113.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.53 million. Accuray had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 1.43%. Analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Accuray

Accuray Profile

(Free Report)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, and China. It offers the CyberKnife platform, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.