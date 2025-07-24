Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,360,191,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,306 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 504.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,682,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,022 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,748,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,816,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR stock opened at $154.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.70. The company has a market capitalization of $364.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 672.30, a PEG ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $155.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Daiwa America raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush set a $160.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.37.

Read Our Latest Report on PLTR

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 358,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $45,371,734.98. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,973,088.62. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $53,492,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,823,974.88. This represents a 36.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,485,632 shares of company stock valued at $191,222,623. 9.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.