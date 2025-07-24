Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $8.54 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,066 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 0.9% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 72,925 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,027 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 2,675 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,165 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $247,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $199.22 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $208.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.97 and a 200-day moving average of $186.38. The firm has a market cap of $132.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,080. The trade was a 5.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total transaction of $1,009,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 101,135 shares in the company, valued at $20,414,099.75. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 569,248 shares of company stock valued at $111,279,829. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $213.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.42.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

