Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,033 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 82.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLBL stock opened at $24.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.09. Franklin Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $24.45.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

