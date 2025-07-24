Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 974 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Corp bought a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $1,357,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 60.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,480,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, Objectivity Squared LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $404.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.08 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The company has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 65.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PWR. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $366.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (up previously from $360.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Quanta Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $411.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $413.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.20.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

