Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 166,577 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Korn/Ferry International were worth $46,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,840,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,161,000 after purchasing an additional 97,811 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,388,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,001,000 after purchasing an additional 62,779 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 920,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,455,000 after purchasing an additional 31,982 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 826,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,724,000 after purchasing an additional 438,644 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,454,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Korn/Ferry International Price Performance
KFY stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $73.93. 38,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,931. Korn/Ferry International has a 1-year low of $59.23 and a 1-year high of $80.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.89 and a 200-day moving average of $67.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Korn/Ferry International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Korn/Ferry International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KFY shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th.
Korn/Ferry International Profile
Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.
