Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNFGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Koninklijke KPN had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Performance

Shares of KKPNF stock opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.35. Koninklijke KPN has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Koninklijke KPN to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

