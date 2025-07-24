Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) Shares Purchased by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,253 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Knowles worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the first quarter worth $214,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Knowles by 1.4% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 424,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Knowles by 25.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Knowles by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 436,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Knowles by 38.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,150,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,425,000 after acquiring an additional 320,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 5,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $95,651.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 111,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,683.50. This represents a 4.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Knowles from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

Knowles Stock Performance

Knowles stock opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.41. Knowles Corporation has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Knowles had a negative net margin of 38.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $132.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

See Also

