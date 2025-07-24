KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 12,600 Shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lowered its position in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Allstate were worth $18,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Allstate by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,334,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,799,681,000 after purchasing an additional 218,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,591,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,270,705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,629 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,419,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,236,060,000 after acquiring an additional 191,147 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,681,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $709,719,000 after acquiring an additional 106,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,496,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,997,000 after acquiring an additional 477,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, May 5th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.07.

Allstate Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE:ALL opened at $197.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.33. The Allstate Corporation has a 1-year low of $162.27 and a 1-year high of $213.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

