KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases 1,200 Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $18,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 245.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,653,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,146 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 550,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,347,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $47,400,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 420.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 17,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 162,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,864,000 after buying an additional 110,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

NYSE APO opened at $151.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.16 and its 200 day moving average is $143.00. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 35.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $193.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $214.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Apollo Global Management

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total transaction of $530,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 373,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,470,351.48. This represents a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.