KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Lowers Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS trimmed its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Humana were worth $11,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,829,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,254,899,000 after buying an additional 1,751,857 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,198,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,587,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264,045 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Humana by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,828,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,013,133,000 after acquiring an additional 219,541 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Humana by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $729,658,000 after purchasing an additional 63,562 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Humana by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,397,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $608,348,000 after purchasing an additional 550,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.57.

Humana Trading Up 2.5%

NYSE:HUM opened at $236.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.87 and a 12 month high of $406.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

