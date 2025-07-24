KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Lowers Holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS trimmed its holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $17,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 766.7% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 26 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 28 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,532.66 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52-week low of $1,477.12 and a 52-week high of $2,402.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,765.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,836.75. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,293.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Baird R W raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,218.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total transaction of $1,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,621.50. This represents a 34.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 3,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,565.99, for a total transaction of $5,967,987.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 44,338 shares in the company, valued at $69,432,864.62. The trade was a 7.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,906 shares of company stock worth $45,222,913 over the last ninety days. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

