KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Increases Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $11,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODFL opened at $165.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.90 and a 12-month high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.01%.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $196.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Baird R W upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $185.00 price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

