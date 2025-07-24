KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Increases Stock Position in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $15,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $522,558,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 8,541.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,694,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,628 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,081,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,600,000 after buying an additional 1,547,319 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 301.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,300,000 after buying an additional 1,110,445 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,322,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,578,000 after buying an additional 966,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price target on Fastenal and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Stephens increased their target price on Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fastenal from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.64.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $47.43 on Thursday. Fastenal Company has a one year low of $32.04 and a one year high of $47.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day moving average of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.30%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 29th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 84.62%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, CFO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 21,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $951,760.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,192 shares in the company, valued at $460,780.32. This trade represents a 67.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 32,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $1,349,046.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,252 shares of company stock valued at $3,521,735 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

