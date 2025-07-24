KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Increases Position in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in PDD were worth $18,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 1.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in PDD by 6.3% during the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PDD by 11.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in PDD during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in PDD by 11.4% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $118.46 on Thursday. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $87.11 and a 52 week high of $155.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.30.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.37 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 33.76% and a net margin of 24.63%. PDD’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $20.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PDD. Citigroup upgraded PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PDD in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $121.00 target price on PDD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on PDD from $160.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PDD has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.55.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

