KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $19.15 Million Holdings in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,543 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $19,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Owens Corning by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Owens Corning by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Owens Corning by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OC opened at $146.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.30. Owens Corning Inc has a one year low of $123.41 and a one year high of $214.53.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback 12,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.18%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Owens Corning from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $235.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $199.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.30.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

