KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $17.11 Million Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned approximately 0.12% of Hologic worth $17,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Hologic by 46.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Hologic during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 6,016.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic stock opened at $65.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $84.67.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 5,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.24 per share, with a total value of $300,781.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,781.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

