KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Cuts Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS decreased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned approximately 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $15,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,691,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,661,000 after acquiring an additional 193,602 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,336,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,915,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,794,000 after purchasing an additional 148,234 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,316,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,887 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Carlen Hooker sold 6,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $627,154.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,754.60. This trade represents a 96.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 14,660 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $1,365,285.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,514.59. This trade represents a 35.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,910,586 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $97.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.08. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $90.99 and a one year high of $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.64%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHD. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Church & Dwight from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.44.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

