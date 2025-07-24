KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Boosts Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $18,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on TSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.70.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $54.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.28 and a 200-day moving average of $57.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.15 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

