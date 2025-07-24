KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Boosts Stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,109 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Target were worth $16,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $757,892,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Target by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,968,037 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $536,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,275 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Target by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,338,729 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,532,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,348 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $182,882,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Target by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,930,569 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,964,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TGT. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Target from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Baird R W lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Target from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Target from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Target from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,703,849.54. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $107.47 on Thursday. Target Corporation has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.05. The firm has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.54 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.23%.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.