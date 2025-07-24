KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $852.56.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on KLA from $950.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $920.00 price objective (up from $870.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $790.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total transaction of $34,768.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,164. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total value of $7,381,006.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 78,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,803,042. The trade was a 12.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,860 shares of company stock worth $8,196,798 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in KLA by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in KLA by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,502,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in KLA by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 11,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KLAC traded up $11.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $908.86. 88,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,966. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. KLA has a 1-year low of $551.33 and a 1-year high of $945.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $857.91 and a 200-day moving average of $758.39.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 112.97% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KLA will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

