KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,199,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,649 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of KeyCorp worth $19,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $476,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 93,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 33,765 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 444,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $5,738,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KeyCorp stock opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.29, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.44. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is -482.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,138.20. This represents a 11.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $305,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 82,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,795.07. This represents a 18.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

