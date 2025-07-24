Kelman Lazarov Inc. Invests $216,000 in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,228,000 after acquiring an additional 57,666 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $5.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.09. 2,063,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,278. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $83.99 and a 12 month high of $95.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.