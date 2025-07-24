Kelman Lazarov Inc. Has $694,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,232,829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,202,879,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,250,896,000. Trans Canada Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $764,130,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,559,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,870 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $584.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,398,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,231,320. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $557.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $537.06. The firm has a market cap of $709.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $584.24.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

