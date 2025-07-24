JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $65.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.65.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $59.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.27. The company has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.11.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.77%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $145,445.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 29,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,410.72. This trade represents a 8.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 56,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $3,001,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 74,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,954,065. The trade was a 43.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,445 shares of company stock worth $5,669,742 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 944.4% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 89.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 325.8% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

