Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 39,969 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,969 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $22,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TLT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. American Assets Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6%

TLT opened at $85.52 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.30 and a 12-month high of $101.64. The stock has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.13 and a 200-day moving average of $87.85.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.3283 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

