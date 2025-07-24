Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 119,812 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,812 shares during the period. JPMorgan Income ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC owned 0.24% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $8,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centricity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 58.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 60.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF stock opened at $46.16 on Thursday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $46.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.87.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

