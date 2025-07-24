Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,296 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 0.7% of Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $18,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,904,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,476,000 after buying an additional 930,784 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,591,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,054,000 after buying an additional 1,589,941 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,988,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,943,000 after acquiring an additional 43,972 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,173,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,992,000 after purchasing an additional 171,405 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 859,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,707,000 after buying an additional 262,391 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $138.55 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $105.18 and a 12 month high of $138.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.3229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

