Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 141 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,236,186,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 551.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,224,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,599,000 after buying an additional 1,883,146 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32,120.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,515,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,869,000 after buying an additional 1,510,966 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,370,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,517,000 after buying an additional 1,436,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 473.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 927,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,016,000 after purchasing an additional 765,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $208.98 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $207.21 and a one year high of $248.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.29 and its 200 day moving average is $224.60. The stock has a market cap of $102.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on MMC. Barclays cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.79.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

