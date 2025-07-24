Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 327,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,887 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $26,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $110.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.50. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $64.31 and a fifty-two week high of $110.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.13%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 39.47%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JCI. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.11.

In related news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $149,054.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 141,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,869,765.20. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $1,546,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 42,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,656.62. This represents a 26.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,555 shares of company stock valued at $13,705,106. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

